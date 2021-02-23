President Biden and First Lady to travel to Texas on Friday

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden arrive to Biden’s inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Houston on Friday, according to a White House announcement.

President Biden indicated last week he wanted to visit the Lone Star State once the winter weather had passed.

This will be Biden’s first trip to Texas as President. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed he will meet with local leaders to “discuss the winter storm relief efforts progress toward recovery and the incredible resilience shown by the people of Houston and Texas.”

“We of course remain in close touch with state and local elected officials to monitor the recovery,” Psaki said in a Tuesday briefing.

Psaki also said Biden will visit a COVID health center, where vaccines are being distributed.

Governor Greg Abbott will be joining the President in Houston, a spokesperson for the Governor confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

White House officials stated additional details would follow.