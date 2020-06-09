Scammers get creative with new schemes during pandemic

D.C. Bureau

Officials say they've found hundreds of millions of dollars in potential fraud

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Many scams in the infancy stages of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak were centered around phony miracle cures or the inflating the prices of personal protective equipment. Now, as the summer months near and the pandemic continues, the fraudulent maneuvers by criminals have evolved into highly-sophisticated scamming.

Law enforcement officials report seeing upticks in healthcare fraud; fraudulent billing for services not received and charges for unnecessary procedures.

Criminals have also begin targeting the economic relief money Congress approved in the Cares Act, according to the FBI. Stolen identities have been used to claim unemployment benefits and funds meant to help small businesses through the paycheck protection program.

“If you put three trillion dollars out there, people will take advantage of it,” said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham who worries law enforcement is a step or two behind the schemes. “And I’ll share your frustration. There’s been a lot of generalities here. We’d like to know what can we do? What’s going on, who’s doing it? How wide spread is it?”

The Department of Justice created a unit specifically to investigate fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, law enforcement officials said they have already identified hundreds of millions of dollars in potential fraud.

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

Rev. Bill Lawson speaks at George Floyd Funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rev. Bill Lawson speaks at George Floyd Funeral"

George Floyd Casket in White Horse Drawn Carriage

Thumbnail for the video titled "George Floyd Casket in White Horse Drawn Carriage"

Jamie Foxx at George Floyd Funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jamie Foxx at George Floyd Funeral"

Al B Sure Attends George Floyd Funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Al B Sure Attends George Floyd Funeral"

Ne-Yo Performs at George Floyd Funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ne-Yo Performs at George Floyd Funeral"

HISD Proposed 2020-2021 Academic Calendar

Thumbnail for the video titled "HISD Proposed 2020-2021 Academic Calendar"
More Video

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular