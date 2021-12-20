WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Some Democrats were shocked and others weren’t when Se. Joe Manchin (D- W.Va.) made his ‘no’ on the Build Back Better bill clear. Democrats are now trying to focus on how to make this bill still happen.

“We will continue to fight to pass the legislation,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Pelosi promised Democrats will continue to fight for Build Back Better, even after Manchin dropped support of the president’s plan on Fox News Sunday.

“I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t,” Manchin said.

President Joe Biden worked for months to get Manchin on board, reducing the price tag to $1.75 trillion. Even though that wasn’t enough to win Manchin over, the White House says it isn’t giving up.

“If we do not act to get this legislation done and the components in it, not only will costs and prices go up for the American people, but also we will see a trajectory of economic growth that is not where we want it to be, and we’ve seen projection from Goldman Sachs and others today on that front,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The Build Back Better Plan contains progressive priorities like climate change prevention, healthcare benefits, family aid and more. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said Democrats can’t allow Manchin to stand in the way.

“We cannot make the same mistakes twice. We cannot hang the futures of millions of americans on the words of one man who represents a state that has a tiny percentage of the country’s entire population,” Jayapal said.

Jayapal says she is calling on Biden to use executive action as broadly as possible to meet progressive goals.