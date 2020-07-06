Breaking News
Houston Mayor encouraging GOP to cancel “Super Spreader” event as COVID-19 has mutated

Senator: Brands, companies should take action against racial inequality

D.C. Bureau

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ In the wake of George Floyd’s death, brands both large and small have spoken out against police brutality.

But Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, says that isn’t enough.

“I would not allow big companies to get a pass on just a few nice words and few nice goals,” Gillibrand said.

Gillibrand says she’s looking for companies to take action and stay true to their words.

“Are you willing to put your money where your mouth is, and are you willing to invest in these communities that have been held back for generations because of the lack of investment?” Gillibrand questioned.

Several companies have taken action, however. Nike recently announced that the company invested $40 million in programs that fight racial inequality.

Brian Dodge, the president of the Retail Industry Leaders Association, expects more companies to begin making strides toward change.

“We are in a period of time where we need some change,” Dodge said. “The underlying policies in law enforcement some of them ─ have poorly served good cops and we want to make sure that we’re getting the policy right.”

Rep. Tom Reed, R-New York, said the brands are prompting conversations where they’re needed most.

“The more that we can be discussing the issues of division in America when it comes to racism…or a company that obviously many of the next generation pay attention to ─ that’s a good thing,” he said. “Between families, between different classes, between different races of people.”

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Showers, Hot & Humid

Thumbnail for the video titled "Showers, Hot & Humid"

Time to Pay Those Taxes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Time to Pay Those Taxes"

Shannon LaNier Is Great Grandchild of Thomas Jefferson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shannon LaNier Is Great Grandchild of Thomas Jefferson"

July 6th, 2020 COVID-19 testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "July 6th, 2020 COVID-19 testing"

Rainy start to our week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rainy start to our week"

Become A Virtual Big Brother Big Sister

Thumbnail for the video titled "Become A Virtual Big Brother Big Sister"

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Rainy start to our week

Rainy start to our week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rainy start to our week"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular