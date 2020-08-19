Trump administration proud of Israel-UAE peace deal

D.C. Bureau

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — “This was a historic breakthrough,” Trump administration Senior Advisor Jared Kushner said.

Kushner is talking about the historic announcement last week, a peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. It’s the first Middle East peace deal in 26 years.

“What President Trump has done is he’s rebuilt the alliances we had in the region that the previous administration had turned away,” Kushner said.

The peace deal establishes normal business and tourist relations between Israel and the UAE. Kushner says the timing was right.

“Arab and Israeli companies get together to work on coronavirus research, you have people getting together, working on artificial intelligence, you have strengthening of defense ties right now,” Kushner said.

Kushner says President Donald Trump laid the groundwork to allow the two countries to work toward peace.

“America can’t solve this problem for you. We have to do it together. He built a big coalition, he’s taken back the territorial caliphate of ISIS, he killed their leader, Al Baghdadi, and then Iran’s been greatly weakened so the amount of terrorism they’re funding now has been greatly reduced,” Kushner said.

Kushner says this deal helps advance peace in the Middle East and the president is hopeful the Palestinian leadership will reconsider its position.

“What’s in the best interest of their people and they’ll come forward to try to make a deal,” Kushner said.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Houston Happenings

Entertainment /

Weather Alert

Weather /

Air Quality Advisory

Weather /

Congresswoman, Postal Workers Speak Out Against Trump

Entertainment /

Small Business Fund

Syndication /

Camping 101 with YMCA Houston

Entertainment /

Study: Earliest humans dealt with bedbugs

Syndication /

Fort Worth Man Walks To Austin

Syndication /

Starbucks launches new summer drinks

Syndication /

Movie Preview - "Words On Bathroom Walls"

Syndication /

"Cheers" Bar Closing

Syndication /

Amarillo Helping Teachers

Syndication /

Does Dust Carry COVID-19?

Syndication /

Where Do Penguins Come From?

Syndication /

Dent In Earth Could Impact Satellites

Syndication /

Payless To Open First U.S. Store

Syndication /

Opioid Use Linked To Miscarriages

Syndication /

Hollywood Minute

Syndication /

Salmonella Outbreak

Syndication /

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Air Quality Advisory


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

FOLLOW CW39

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular