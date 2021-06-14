Trump DOJ appointee resigns after subpoenas come to light

D.C. Bureau

John Demers departure not tied to revelations, DOJ said

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — John Demers, one of the last of former President Donald Trump’s political appointees, resigned from the Department of Justice after news the DOJ under Trump obtained communications records of congressional members and others.

A top Justice Department official said Demers’ departure was not tied to the revelations.

“This is a gross abuse of power,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. “It’s an assault of the separation of powers.”

Trump’s DOJ reportedly subpoenaed phone records of former impeachment managers, Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell and congressional aides and family members — including a minor.

“The notion that any president, via political appointees, could manipulate our democratic system to tap into personal data has the finger prints of a dictatorship,” Schumer said.

The New York Times reports the DOJ also subpoenaed the records of former Trump White House Counsel Don McGahn.

Democrats want former Attorneys General Bill Barr and Jeff Session to testify before Congress. Both men deny knowledge of the subpoenas.

“Any outrage from Democrats that allege criminal leaks within their ranks rightly drew the attention of federal investigators rings completely hollow,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, adding the subpoenas may have been legitimate.

“The Department of Justice is empowered to investigate criminal conduct by members of Congress and their staffs,” he said.

Any investigation should be left up to the Inspector General, McConnell said.

“There’s no need for a partisan circus here in Congress.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Playground summer safety tips - Carrigan Chauvin

Thermal burn threat on playground equipment - Carrigan Chauvin

Why "Jeopardy" needs to call Carrigan Chauvin - Adam and Hannah

Man swallowed by whale shares his story - Adam and Hannah react

Biden at G7, in Brussels for NATO Summit - Jessi Turnure in Washington D.C.

Heat advisories around the country - Adam Krueger

Forecast heat index, dog walk forecast

Weather update, COVID-19 and teens

Woman gets several Amazon packages that aren't hers - Adam and Hannah

Working in the Weather - Caring for a horse in the heat - Carrigan Chauvin

Working in the Weather - Keeping horses safe - Carrigan Chauvin

Monitoring Gulf Low - Adam Krueger

Upper 90's, will feel like triple digits - Adam Krueger

Heat Wave In Cities Across the Country - Adam Krueger

Forecast Heat Index - Adam Krueger

Lifetime Fitness Cafe with Omar

CW39 SHARRON MELTON INTERVIEW HISD DR. GRENITA LATHAN

Summers have been getting warmer in Houston

Grill Giveaway with Texas Star Grill Shop

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss