US Capitol Police welcome emotional support dog to department

(Credit: U.S. Capitol Police/Twitter)

WASHINGTON (WTEN) – The U.S. Capitol Police announced Wednesday they have a new four-legged friend.

The department has added a 2-year-old emotional support dog named Lila.

“We are thrilled to welcome the newest member of our Department!” the announcement said.

Lila, a black Labrador Retriever, will start her new role on July 5, several months after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

According to NPR, officers have reported emotional issues including stress and anxiety following the violent attack.

Senate report released last week details how officers on the front lines suffered chemical burns, brain injuries and broken bones, among other injuries, after fighting the attackers, who quickly overwhelmed them and broke into the building. 

More than 450 people across the U.S. have been charged so far in the riot. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

