US lawmakers racing the clock to pass bipartisan infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Friday, the Senate voted to move ahead with the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) expects a vote early next week.

“I expect it will pass with a good solid majority,” Kaine said.

The Senate is racing the clock to pass the bipartisan bill before the August recess. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) says he and his colleagues are on the right track.

“We may need the weekend, we may vote on several amendments, but with the cooperation of our Republican colleagues, I believe we can finish the bipartisan infrastructure bill in a matter of days,” Schumer said.

Under the bill, more than $500 billion would go into transportation, power, water and broadband. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) says the problem solvers caucus played a vital role in this process.

“If what we vote on looks like what we’ve agreed upon, it will pass, and that’s good news,” Cassidy said.

Alongside this compromise, Democrats will look to pass a separate $3.5 trillion piece of legislation, to address things like child care, paid leave, child tax credits and climate policy.

“We’ve got the votes on the reconciliation bill, I feel very confident about it, and then we have to negotiate the details,” Kaine said.

But some senators, like Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), say they don’t support the price tag for the larger bill and Democrats will need every one of their votes to push it through.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

