US lawmakers worried about situation in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As the Taliban has taken over most of the provincial capitals in Afghanistan, including the capital city of Kabul, lawmakers say it’s upsetting to see.

“It’s heartbreaking,” U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.) said.

Keller says the situation in Afghanistan feels like history repeating itself.

“It reminds me of Saigon,” Keller said.

Keller says he is concerned for those in the country who now fear for their lives.

“There are people that are trying to have the freedoms that we have,” Keller said.

Videos online show the Kabul airport filled as the Afghani people do whatever they can to escape the country.

“You’re looking at a destabilization of the region. You’re looking at where adversaries could step in and take control of more territory and do more harm,” Keller said.

Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar says his group is focused on providing security and hope for the nation’s future. But lawmakers are hesitant to believe that.

“We need to ensure Afghanistan does not again become a haven for terrorists who seek to attack America and our allies,” in a statement, Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.) said.

Keller says the situation has hurt the United States’ standing in the world.

“Biden is going to have to show leadership in order for people to take us seriously, under his administration,” Keller said.

