LIVE: Mayor says anyone in Houston can get tested for COVID-19 – Daily coronavirus update 4/13/2020

4/13/2020 4:30pm — President Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force holds daily update on coronavirus response:

4/13/2020 3pm — Mayor Turner holds his daily COVID-19 briefing. We now have 2,239 cases of COVID-19 in Houston. 115 new cases of COVID-19 are in the City of Houston as of today. Two more deaths are being added, making 18 total in Houston.

The Houston firefighter in the hospital is now out of ICU. The local police officer who has been in ICU over the past week, remains critical, but show some consistent improvement.

4/13/2020 1:30pm — MAP: Where COVID-19 cases are in Fort Bend County

4/13/2020 Noon — Houston and Texas officials give an update on local coronavirus response.

4/13/2020 10:30am — LIVE: Texas Governor Abbott announces new small business initiative

4/13/2020 10am — DAILY CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Over 1.85 million people infected with COVID-19, and devastating storms in the South.