Video games, esports booming during coronavirus isolation

D.C. Bureau

by: Nexstar Media Wire, Russell Falcon, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — When the whole world hit pause, millions of Americans escaped to a new reality online.

Sports management professor Lisa Neirotti says people are picking up a controller at a record rate.

“In this time of isolation, video games are the way that people are building a community,” says Neirotti. “It is already a 35% increase in the size of the people watching, playing, buying equipment.”

The esports industry has skyrocketed over the last few years with revenue now surpassing $1 billion. The industry attracts more viewers than almost every major sports league — and it has advantages over other professional sports.

And the same goes for collegiate sports.

“The players are still playing when they are home because they can, and so this is something unique and special about esports,” says Neirotti.

David Willis is the head coach of esports at St. Edward’s University in Austin. He says 15 students currently compete on the university’s varsity team.

He says the season is still going — because it can. Willis says tournaments have been pushed through June.

Unlike non-virtual games, Esports can continue on.

“The different leagues are playing,” Neirotti says. “Overwatch league is playing. And it is filling the void.”

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Morning Dose, Hannah Trippett - Graduation During A Pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Hannah Trippett - Graduation During A Pandemic"

Social Distancing Grades for Harris County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Distancing Grades for Harris County"

The Art Spot Tues May 19

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Art Spot Tues May 19"

Pandemic Nuptials: Local couple has Zoom-wedding after coronavirus alters original plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pandemic Nuptials: Local couple has Zoom-wedding after coronavirus alters original plan"

Organizing During Quarntine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Organizing During Quarntine"
More Video

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular