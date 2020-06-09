West Virginia senator introduces bill to bring harsher punishments to COVID-19 scammers

D.C. Bureau

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — We’ve heard of scams and fraudulent activity during the pandemic, and some lawmakers are sick of it.

“These are frauds. They’re scams,” West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said.

Lawmakers want to stop scam artists who are trying to take advantage of the coronavirus crisis.

“People … have received anonymous phone calls asking for their social security number or asking to offer to help with getting their stimulus check,” Capito said.

Capito says because of these and other scams, which are frequently aimed at the elderly, she introduced the “CEASE” Act.

“You have to go after the bad actors and have them cease their activities because they’re just going to move on to the next person,” Capito said.

The bill increases the penalty for false advertising from a $5,000 fine and/or six months in jail for a first offense, to $50,000 and/or one year in jail.

“Also, if you’re a repeated offender, you are really punished to the greatest degree,” Capito said.

Capito says this bill will put teeth in the Federal Trade Commission’s effort to crack down on false advertising, while the Justice Department prosecutes the crooks.

“We are already bringing cases to hold fraudsters accountable to disrupt their schemes,” Associate Deputy Attorney General William Hughes said.

Hughes says this is a top priority for the justice department.

“It is critical the department is vigilant in detecting, investigating and prosecuting wrongdoing relating to the crisis,” Hughes said.

Hughes and other officials say fraud and scam-related legislation will help them do their job and protect the American people.

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

In His Shoes: Meet local designer behind custom George Floyd shoes

Thumbnail for the video titled "In His Shoes: Meet local designer behind custom George Floyd shoes"

George Floyd's funeral and procession information

Thumbnail for the video titled "George Floyd's funeral and procession information"

Jamie Foxx at George Floyd Funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jamie Foxx at George Floyd Funeral"

Al B Sure Attends George Floyd Funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Al B Sure Attends George Floyd Funeral"

Ne-Yo Performs at George Floyd Funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ne-Yo Performs at George Floyd Funeral"

HISD Proposed 2020-2021 Academic Calendar

Thumbnail for the video titled "HISD Proposed 2020-2021 Academic Calendar"
More Video

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular