DC Police: US Capitol in Washington DC on lockdown lifted after “external security threat” cleared

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Barbed wire is installed on security fencing surrounding the U.S. Capitol on January 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Security has been increased throughout Washington following the breach of the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, and leading up to the Presidential Inauguration. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

DEVELOPING: Participants in President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration were evacuated during rehearsal on West Front of Capitol.

White House reporter Jonathan Lemire says it was due to a fire several blocks away. Here’s a look at that tweet.

Share this story

HOUSTON HAPPENINGS

More Local Events

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss