DC Police: US Capitol in Washington DC on lockdown lifted after “external security threat” cleared

(NEXSTAR)- Participants in a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration were evacuated from the West Front of the Capitol on orders of security officials after a fire in a homeless encampment, officials said.