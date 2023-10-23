HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) — This will be the first election in Harris County since a new state law removed the Harris County Election Administrator and put the County Clerk back in charge of local voting.

Voters will cast ballots for 14 state constitutional amendments and the Harris County Hospital District proposition.

Harris County Commissioners voted unanimously back on August 17 of this year, to place that $2.5 billion hospital bond measure on the November 7 ballot. Its purpose is to expand access to healthcare for more than 1,175,000 uninsured residents. The funds are also expected to benefit Harris Health System, the county’s hospital district.

If approved by the voters on November 7, the bonds will fund the construction of a new Level I-capable trauma center outside the Texas Medical Center, replacing the current Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson (LBJ) Hospital, adding new community-based clinics in high-need areas, and would also provide multiple necessary investments into Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital to extend its life span.

Here in Houston, many eyes across Texas and the country are on the local mayoral race. Other big races on the November 7 ballot include city controller, and several city council races.

Election day is November 7.