Election results for Harris County and around Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Texas voters approved all eight amendments to the state’s constitution in the November election, two of which lawmakers proposed in response to restrictions put in place during the pandemic.
CW39 spoke with a political expert about the results for Propositions in Texas and more details about what the results mean for the State of Texas. Here’s a look!
Due to March’s stay-at-home order and capacity limits on businesses, attending religious services was, at times, limited or barred at the start of the pandemic. Proposition 3, which is projected to pass, bans state and local officials from enacting occupancy limits on religious services or outright prohibiting them altogether, even during a natural disaster or pandemic.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Wanda meandering in AtlanticThe last month of hurricane season is underway and the 21st storm of the year is churning in the northern Atlantic. While this poses no threat to the United States, it used the last name on the 2021 list of tropical cyclone names.
- 28M children in U.S. now eligible for Pfizer vaccineThe CDC has recommended Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, after data shows it is safe and effective for preventing severe illness from COVID-19.
- Walgreens to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots for kids ages 5-11 this weekendParents can get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19 at Walgreens locations starting this weekend.
- Harris County to lower COVID threat level from red to orangeHarris County has lowered its COVID-19 threat level from red to orange after new cases and hospitalizations of the coronavirus have dropped in the last few weeks.
- Report: Top reasons Texas parents say they won’t vaccinate their kidsHARRIS COUNTY (KIAH) – Though the coronavirus vaccine has been approved for children 5 -11, many parents are strongly against it. A report found that the main reasons parents in Texas are not vaccinating their children are: 56% are concerned about side effects 18% are not sure if children need it 43% are waiting to see […]