Election results for Harris County and around Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Texas voters approved all eight amendments to the state’s constitution in the November election, two of which lawmakers proposed in response to restrictions put in place during the pandemic.

UPDATED Election Results

CW39 spoke with a political expert about the results for Propositions in Texas and more details about what the results mean for the State of Texas. Here’s a look!

Due to March’s stay-at-home order and capacity limits on businesses, attending religious services was, at times, limited or barred at the start of the pandemic. Proposition 3, which is projected to pass, bans state and local officials from enacting occupancy limits on religious services or outright prohibiting them altogether, even during a natural disaster or pandemic.