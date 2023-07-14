WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — FBI Director Christopher Wray spent hours on Wednesday testifying in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

This was the first time that the director of the FBI testified before the Republican-controlled House.

Republicans didn’t hold back Wednesday, accusing the FBI of pursuing a political agenda, and even threatened to defund some of the agency’s operations.

“The FBI is tanking, and it’s under your watch, sir,” Alabama Republican Barry Moore said.

Republicans on the house judiciary committee accused Wray of using the FBI as a political weapon.

“I think we should be holding funding and check to cause the FBI to do its damn job,” Texas Republican Chip Roy said.

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz questioned Wray about whether the bureau is running interference for the first family.

“Are you protecting the Bidens?” Gaetz asked.

“Absolutely not. The FBI has no interest in protecting anyone politically,” Wray responded.

But Wray, a registered Republican who was nominated to the position by Trump, rejected those accusations and defended the work of the FBI.

“The idea that I’m biased against conservatives seems somewhat insane to me, given my own personal background,” Wray said.

Democrats on the committee also jumped to Wray’s defense.

“This hearing is little more than performance art,” New York Democrat Jerry Nadler said.

Democrats on the committee also questioned the motives of the hearing entirely.

“I think it’s actually sad the majority is engaging in conspiracy theories in an effort to discredit one of the premiere law enforcement agencies in the United States,” California Democrat Rep. Zoe Lofgren said.

Wray testified for nearly six hours. Republicans said this hearing was part of an ongoing investigation into the agency.