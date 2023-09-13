(The Hill) — A federal judge for the second time found the DACA program unlawful but held back from ordering the deportation of the nearly 600,000 who remain in the country as “dreamers.”

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, first crafted with a 2012 memo under the Obama administration, was likewise found unlawful by federal district court Judge Andrew Hanen in a similar ruling in 2021.

“While sympathetic to the predicament of DACA recipients and their families, this Court has expressed its concerns about the legality of the program for some time,” Hanen wrote in the 40-page ruling.

“This solution for these deficiencies lies with the legislature, not the executive of judicial branches. Congress, for any member of reasons, has decided not to pass DACA-like legislation.”

This story is developing.