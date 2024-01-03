TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Embattled Florida Republican Party Chairman Christian Ziegler is under investigation over possible video voyeurism amid claims that he raped a woman, according to court documents.

Ziegler recorded himself having sex with a woman who has accused him of rape, according to the documents.

A search warrant shows that Sarasota Police asked for access to Ziegler’s Instagram account and videos on his phone.

Ziegler allegedly texted the woman he’s accused of raping and told her to check out an Instagram message in which he sent a copy of the video to the woman in “vanish mode.” Content sent this way disappears when a user leaves the chat or turns the function off.

Ziegler and his attorney showed the video of the sexual encounter to Sarasota police detectives to prove the sex was consensual, according to the court documents.

Attorney Bryant Camareno, who is not involved in the case, said the video may be proof of other crimes.

“I think No. 1, it may show that there was consent to have sex,” he said. “No. 2, it may show that she knew that she was being recorded, but No. 3, if he sent it to her with the intent of harassment, then that may be another crime, which is cyberstalking.”

Camareno said even though the video may be used as evidence of the other crimes, it could help Ziegler with the rape charge.

“I think the lawyer did the right thing,” Camareno said. “He may have opened up another Pandora box by giving information, or providing proof that he may have committed another crime, but a third-degree felony of video voyeurism is a lot better than a sexual battery allegation because that’s a first-degree felony. You’re going to prison.”

So far, Ziegler has refused to step down as the Republican Party Chairman of Florida. In December, Ziegler was stripped of all of his responsibilities and had his salary reduced to $1. The State Executive Committee is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Monday to remove him from office.

His wife, Bridget Ziegler, a staunch conservative who helped found the group “Mom’s For Liberty,” has also admitted that she and her husband both had sex with the woman who is accusing her husband of rape.

Ziegler and “Mom’s For Liberty” have spoken out against any books with an LGBTQ theme, but so far, she has refused to step down from her position on the Sarasota County School Board.

The Sarasota Republican Party declined on Tuesday to talk about the new information contained in the court documents about the sex video recorded by Christian Ziegler.