Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Terminating Air Travel Restrictions Related To COVID-19 Pandemic

TOO SOON? – Are you willing to travel or receive travelers into your home amid the pandemic?

Today Texas Governor Greg Abbott officially terminated air travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an executive order, the Governor details the new order that immediately terminates mandatory quarantines for air travelers arriving from the following cities and states:

California

Connecticut

New York

New Jersey

Washington

Atlanta, Georgia

Chicago, Illinois

Detroit

Michigan

Miami, Florida

