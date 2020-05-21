Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Terminating Air Travel Restrictions Related To COVID-19 Pandemic

Today Texas Governor Greg Abbott officially terminated air travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an executive order, the Governor details the new order that immediately terminates mandatory quarantines for air travelers arriving from the following cities and states:

  • California
  • Connecticut
  • New York
  • New Jersey
  • Washington
  • Atlanta, Georgia
  • Chicago, Illinois
  • Detroit
  • Michigan
  • Miami, Florida

RELATED STORY: Travelers from LA, NY, NJ, CT, could face jail time, fines for 14-day self-quarantine non-compliance

