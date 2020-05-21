Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Terminating Air Travel Restrictions Related To COVID-19 Pandemic

TOO SOON? – Are you willing to travel or receive travelers into your home amid the pandemic?
Today Texas Governor Greg Abbott officially terminated air travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an executive order, the Governor details the new order that immediately terminates mandatory quarantines for air travelers arriving from the following cities and states:
- California
- Connecticut
- New York
- New Jersey
- Washington
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Chicago, Illinois
- Detroit
- Michigan
- Miami, Florida
RELATED STORY: Travelers from LA, NY, NJ, CT, could face jail time, fines for 14-day self-quarantine non-compliance
Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.