Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo explains why she is making everyone wear a mask

Based on CW39 poll results, most of you agree with wearing a mask for 30 days in order to flatten the curve.

Today, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo wanted to explain why she made the decision, ordering everyone in the county to wear a mask for 30 days.

Data is driving our decision making, and no data set is more important than hospital admissions. We’re flattening the curve but need to bend it down to open the economy and keep it open. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo Facebook page

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.