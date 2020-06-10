House Judiciary Committee hears George Floyd’s brother, HPD Chief Acevedo

HOUSTON (KIAH) – More incidents of black men shot by police – caught on video – continues to spark outrage across the country. Including here in Texas. A similar situation occurred in California where a woman is left blind in one eye and another in LA where video captured an officer repeatedly striking a man.

Today in Houston, City Council is discussing HPD funding and police policy. Here is a LIVE look at that underway at this hour:

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is speaking out for people of color for justice and reform.

Chief @ArtAcevedo virtually testifying before Congress keeping his promise to the Floyd family, our community, and activists, to lift their voices in support of police and socioeconomic reform. #hounews https://t.co/mtuh1OumqU — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 10, 2020

At George Floyd’s funeral Tuesday, Houston Mayor Sylvestor Turner spoke out about making change in Houston.

Houston City Council is planning on making an Executive Order to protect the public and police with new policies that would make it against the law to use a choke holds.

George Floyd’s brother spoke before the House Committee today to talk about his brother and the race crisis, police brutality, and lost trust between police departments and the communities they serve.

The head of our local police union Joe Gamaldi is responding to a call around the country to defund police…

👉 https://t.co/oto6NFkfmY#DefendPolice #DefendThePolice pic.twitter.com/f5hbnbWy8V — Houston Police Officers' Union (@HPOUTX) June 9, 2020

#PartTwo of National FOP VP @JoeGamaldi on @newsmax discussing the radical and ridiculous idea to #DefundThePolice. #Retweet to show your support for our brave men and women in blue #LawEnforcement pic.twitter.com/cj4k5PSYid — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) June 9, 2020

In Minneapolis, City Council has announced a plan to disband police force. They’ve already ended police union contract negotiations in Minneapolis.

