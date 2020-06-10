House Judiciary Committee hears George Floyd’s brother, HPD Chief Acevedo

Politics

by: Rachel Estrada, KIAH

Posted: / Updated:

Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother

HOUSTON (KIAH) – More incidents of black men shot by police – caught on video – continues to spark outrage across the country. Including here in Texas. A similar situation occurred in California where a woman is left blind in one eye and another in LA where video captured an officer repeatedly striking a man.

California woman says rubber bullet fired by police left her blind in one eye, plans to file lawsuit
LAPD officer recorded striking man repeatedly is charged with assault

Today in Houston, City Council is discussing HPD funding and police policy. Here is a LIVE look at that underway at this hour:

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is speaking out for people of color for justice and reform.

At George Floyd’s funeral Tuesday, Houston Mayor Sylvestor Turner spoke out about making change in Houston.

Houston City Council is planning on making an Executive Order to protect the public and police with new policies that would make it against the law to use a choke holds.

George Floyd’s brother spoke before the House Committee today to talk about his brother and the race crisis, police brutality, and lost trust between police departments and the communities they serve.

Here’s a look:

The head of our local police union Joe Gamaldi is responding to a call around the country to defund police…

In Minneapolis, City Council has announced a plan to disband police force. They’ve already ended police union contract negotiations in Minneapolis.

Follow CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

Authorities searching for suspect after man shot and killed 7A

Thumbnail for the video titled "Authorities searching for suspect after man shot and killed 7A"

Houston Area Urban League urges people to get involved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Area Urban League urges people to get involved"

Pet Summer Heat Safety Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Summer Heat Safety Tips"

CW39's Shannon LaNier attends George Floyd funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "CW39's Shannon LaNier attends George Floyd funeral"

In His Shoes: Meet local designer behind custom George Floyd shoes

Thumbnail for the video titled "In His Shoes: Meet local designer behind custom George Floyd shoes"

George Floyd's funeral and procession information

Thumbnail for the video titled "George Floyd's funeral and procession information"
More Video

Latest Weather Report

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular