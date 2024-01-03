EAGLE PASS, TX — About 60 house Republicans led by speaker Mike Johnson are starting their 2024 with a visit to the southern border to hear from border patrol agents about the influx of migrants.

Rep. Beth Van Duyne said “it’s invaluable to get their direct intake on it.”

Texas Republican congresswoman Beth Van Duyne is one of the republicans on this trip and she said the Biden administration needs to take action.

We’ve got nearly 90% of the people here who would apply for asylum that don’t qualify and yet what the Biden administration is doing is allowing them in. Rep. Beth Van Duyne

As border officials are overwhelmed by the flood of migrants, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is incoming undocumented by plane or bus to other major cities like New York City where Mayor Eric Adams says they are struggling.

We’re dealing with a bully right now and everything is on the table that conforms with the law. New York mayor Eric Adams

The White House has asked for more money for the affected cities. President Joe Biden said “they ought to give me the money I need to protect the border.”

It has stalled in congress as senators are still negotiating a deal. This comes as House republicans want to see a full border package.

Rep. Kat Cammack said “it has to be a border security package first and foremost before we look abroad or overseas.”

The Biden administration called out house republicans for choosing to go home for the holidays and says they should be willing to work on meaningful reform.