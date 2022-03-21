DALLAS, Texas (KIAH) Congressman Colin Allred (TX-32) will join House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for a health care roundtable at Dallas County Health and Human Services at 2:00 PM CT on Monday, March 21. They will be joined by local health care leaders and North Texans who will share their health care stories.

Allred has led efforts in the House to make health care and prescription drugs more affordable. Through the American Rescue Plan which Allred voted for, 1.8 million Texans were able to sign up for 2022 plans through the healthcare.gov marketplace.