HOUSTON (CW39) — On September 16, 2022, a 22-year-old woman died in a Hospital in Iran. Two days before she was arrested for not wearing a head garment. Now, her story has spearheaded a movement for women to fight for their rights.

The City of Houston, with a proclamation, dedicated September 16, 2023 as “Mahsa Day”. It’s in honor of Mahsa Amini, also known as “Jina” Amini, who was arrested by Iran’s religious morality police for not wearing her Hijab head covering. Witnesses claimed she was severely beaten, and received numerous head injuries after her arrest.

The proclamation was lead by Donya Ziraksari, an Author and Activists, who also is working hard to help women around the world have equal rights. CW39 Houston Sharron Melton talks with Ziraksair about an event taking place this week called “Woman Life Freedom” that hopes to galvinize the community to support women. Also, how the brutality against women needs to stop now. Watch the interview below, then click this link for more information about the event.