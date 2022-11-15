Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former President Trump, said she does not “plan to be involved in politics” on the same night her father announced that he is running for president in 2024.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” Ivanka Trump told Fox News Digital in an interview.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” she added.

Ivanka Trump, the former president’s second oldest child, served as an adviser to the president during her father’s administration, focusing on “the education and economic empowerment of women and their families as well as job creation and economic growth through workforce development, skills training and entrepreneurship,” according to the Trump White House archives.

Her husband, Jared Kushner, also worked in the White House as a senior adviser. They were prominent aides to the former president during his administration.

The former first daughter’s announcement came the same night that her father announced a third bid for the White House, eyeing a political comeback after losing reelection to President Trump in 2020.

During an hour-plus speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump rolled out his 2024 campaign.

“We always have known that this was not the end. It was only the beginning of our fight to rescue the American dream,” he said. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.”

According to Fox News, Ivanka Trump did not attend the highly anticipated announcement, but Kushner did. Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s eldest son, also reportedly skipped the event, though Eric Trump was present and got a shout-out from his father during the speech.

Ivanka Trump, Kushner and their family moved to Miami from Washington after Trump’s time in the White House. She told Fox News that while she is “extremely close” with her father, she is “loving” her current life.

“I’ve had many roles over the years but that of daughter is one of the most elemental and consequential. I am loving this time with my kids, loving life in Miami and the freedom and privacy with having returned to the private sector,” Trump said. “This has been one of the greatest times of my life.”

“My kids are thriving, and I want to maintain this cadence — this rhythm — at this point in our family’s life,” she added, noting that “time is fleeting, and every parent will tell you it really does go by so quickly.”

She said her children are “at critical ages, and we are enjoying these moments with them.”

“We’re happy where we are right now, and we will continue to support my father — as his kids,” she added.

Ivanka Trump has drawn headlines in recent months after she met with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

The panel showed clips of the former president’s daughter during its hearings, including one that showed her saying that she accepted former Attorney General William Barr’s assessment that her father lost the 2020 presidential race.

“It affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr, so I accepted what he said,” Ivanka Trump testified.

The former president shot back, asserting in a Truth Social statement that his daughter “was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results.”

“She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!),” he added.

Ivanka Trump told Fox News that while she “never intended to go into politics,” she is “very proud of what I was able to accomplish.”

“I left it all on the field, and I don’t miss it,” she added.