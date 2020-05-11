Joe Biden VP pick could be …

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

Joe Biden the presumed Democrat nominee for the November election needs to select his running mate.

According to those closely watching the process, former candidate Kamala Harris has emerged to be Biden’s VP pick.

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 25: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks during a news conference with fellow Democrats, ‘Dreamers’ and university presidents and chancellors to call for passage of the Dream Act at the U.S. Capitol October 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump said he will end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) and has asked Congress to find a solution for the status of the beneficiaries of the program, called ‘Dreamers.’ (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The two clashed back on the debate stage, but they’ve since developed warmer and friendlier relations since the California senator dropped out of the race.

At this point, the shortlist of contenders for Vice-President are Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada; Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; former national security adviser Susan Rice; and Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost her bid for Governor in 2018.

Who makes the most sense to be Biden’s running mate?

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Morning Dose, Shannon LaNier - Rappers Paul Wall and Lil Keke's New COVID-19 Song

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Shannon LaNier - Rappers Paul Wall and Lil Keke's New COVID-19 Song"

Morning Dose, Maria Sotolongo - Mother's Day forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Maria Sotolongo - Mother's Day forecast"

Morning Dose, Fitness Friday - Lindsey Day, Use Body Weight Resistance Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Fitness Friday - Lindsey Day, Use Body Weight Resistance Training"

Morning Dose, Trey Serna - Local School Districts Plan Fall Semester

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Trey Serna - Local School Districts Plan Fall Semester"

Morning Dose, Where's Maggie? - The Butler House in Spring Adds Drive-in Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Where's Maggie? - The Butler House in Spring Adds Drive-in Theater"
More Video

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular