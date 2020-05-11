Joe Biden VP pick could be …

Joe Biden the presumed Democrat nominee for the November election needs to select his running mate.

According to those closely watching the process, former candidate Kamala Harris has emerged to be Biden’s VP pick.

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 25: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks during a news conference with fellow Democrats, ‘Dreamers’ and university presidents and chancellors to call for passage of the Dream Act at the U.S. Capitol October 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump said he will end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) and has asked Congress to find a solution for the status of the beneficiaries of the program, called ‘Dreamers.’ (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The two clashed back on the debate stage, but they’ve since developed warmer and friendlier relations since the California senator dropped out of the race.

At this point, the shortlist of contenders for Vice-President are Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada; Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; former national security adviser Susan Rice; and Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost her bid for Governor in 2018.

Who makes the most sense to be Biden’s running mate?