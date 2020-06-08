Watch: US Senate Debate between Ed Markey, Joe Kennedy

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. Senate rivals Ed Markey and Joe Kennedy III faced off Monday night in a live televised debate hosted by WPRI 12 and Gannett’s Massachusetts publications in partnership with the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

The debate was the only one between the pair scheduled to be held in Southern New England ahead of the Sept. 1 primary election. It was moderated by Target 12 Investigator Tim White and WPRI 12 politics editor Ted Nesi. UMass Dartmouth Chancellor Dr. Robert Johnson and Taunton Daily Gazette/Enterprise of Brockton regional city editor Rebecca Hyman asked questions.

Watch the full debate in the video above.

Below, you’ll find in-depth analysis from UMass Dartmouth political science professor Shannon Jenkins along with some clips from the debate and photos from behind the scenes.

Photos: Behind the Scenes

The candidates get ready to square off

Hosts Tim and Ted

Joe Kennedy takes the podium

Eyewitness News control room

Eyewitness News control room

Joe Kennedy arrives for our US Senate Debate



Hosts Tim White and Ted Nesi preparing for the debate

Video Now: Markey, Kennedy debate criminal justice

Video Now: Markey, Kennedy on higher education

Video Now: Rapid Fire Questions

Video Now: Unemployment benefits for undocumented immigrants during pandemic?

Video Now: Candidates on protests and social distancing

Video Now: Kennedy and Markey on recreational marijuana

Video Now: Closing Statements

The debate was originally slated to be held on the UMass Dartmouth campus, but the location has been moved to WPRI 12’s broadcast studios due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Markey, who was first elected to the Senate in 2013 after decades in the House, is facing a Democratic primary challenge from Kennedy, who has represented the 4th Congressional District since winning election in 2012. Polls have consistently shown a close contest between the pair.

WATCH: Pre-debate discussion with Tim and Ted:

Both campaigns have indicated Southeastern Massachusetts could be a key battleground in the Sept. 1 Senate primary.

The debate also aired live on WPRI 12 and Nexstar Broadcasting’s other stations in the region: WWLP-TV (NBC) in Springfield, The CW Springfield and NEWS10 ABC (WTEN) in Albany, which reaches the Berkshires.

Your Local Election Headquarters: Latest headlines and live coverage »