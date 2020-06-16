LIVE: ‘Black Austin Matters’ being painted on Congress Avenue downtown

Politics

by: Billy Gates

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Black Austin Matters.”

Those are the words being painted in bright yellow Tuesday morning on Congress Avenue between Sixth and Ninth streets downtown.

The Austin Transportation Department started on the message bright and early.

“Congress Avenue is a canvas of our city,” the Transportation Department’s tweet said. “From marathons to marches, stories are made here. Some don’t have the chance to tell their stories, so this morning we have them the canvas.”

Capitol View Arts and the Austin Justice Coalition partnered with the city to paint the street, as well as another mural on 11th Street between Waller and Lydia.

The Transportation Department announced the closure of the street on its Twitter account at 5 a.m., but didn’t specify why they were closing it. Closures are expected until 7 p.m. in the areas.

At the beginning of June, Washington, D.C. painted “Black Lives Matter” on a street leading to the White House. New York City announced it would name a street in each bureau “Black Lives Matter.”

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

Top Stories: BorderReport.com

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories: BorderReport.com"

Caught On Video: Father Drives Pickup Off Cliff With 2 Daughters Inside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught On Video: Father Drives Pickup Off Cliff With 2 Daughters Inside"

Houston Pet Set Pet Food Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Pet Set Pet Food Drive"

Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar 8a

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar 8a"
More Video

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TOASTY TUESDAY

Countdown to summer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countdown to summer"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular