HOUSTON — A survey conducted by the Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University found overwhelming support for abortion rights among the majority of this year’s respondents. The annual survey provides a glimpse into how Houstonians feel about the critical issues and cultural conversations facing the community.

Respondents have been sharing their opinions on abortion since the late 1980s. This year’s survey again asked Houstonians to weigh in on the issue, this time following the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade.

In the 2023 survey:

Nearly 90% of respondents said they support the right to abortion when a pregnant person’s health is at risk.

About 80% of respondents said they support the right to abortion in cases with a strong chance of a serious birth defect.

Nearly 60% of Houstonians agreed that a person should be able to access abortion for any reason.

Nearly 60% of Houstonians classified their personal view of abortion as being “morally acceptable,” up 25 percentage points from 2021.

“There is clear consensus in our community: Most Houstonians, just like most Americans, believe people should be able to make their own personal health care decisions. Nearly all survey respondents agreed that people should be able to access abortion when their health or their pregnancy is at risk, and that overwhelming support confirms that even people who have differing personal opinions about abortion understand they cannot make that decision for someone else,” said Kylie McNaught, Texas Director of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast.

Read the full 2023 report here.