Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday pitched House Republicans on a “minibus” of government funding bills as a way to move forward on appropriations as tensions in the conference threaten a government shutdown.
The plan, according to members who emerged from a GOP Conference meeting Wednesday morning, would be to package the regular appropriations bills covering military construction and Veteran’s Affairs (MilCon-VA), the Pentagon, and the Department of Homeland Security along with disaster relief funding.
The MilCon-VA bill passed the House before the August recess, and leaders scheduled the Pentagon appropriations bill for floor action this week.
DEVELOPING.