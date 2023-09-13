Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks to reporters during a media availability in Statuary Hall of the Capitol on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday pitched House Republicans on a “minibus” of government funding bills as a way to move forward on appropriations as tensions in the conference threaten a government shutdown.

The plan, according to members who emerged from a GOP Conference meeting Wednesday morning, would be to package the regular appropriations bills covering military construction and Veteran’s Affairs (MilCon-VA), the Pentagon, and the Department of Homeland Security along with disaster relief funding.

The MilCon-VA bill passed the House before the August recess, and leaders scheduled the Pentagon appropriations bill for floor action this week.

DEVELOPING.