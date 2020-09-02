Mystery Wire: UFOs, a national security issue, says Sen. Marco Rubio

HOUSTON (CW39/Mystery Wire) – The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee says the Pentagon and the public need to know more, not less, about UFO’s. Florida senator Marco Rubio has had multiple closed-door briefings about unknown objects flying in restricted airspace.

Three now-famous videos released by the pentagon show technology far beyond anything known to exist in the U.S. Arsenal. Two of the videos were recorded by the u.S. Navy off the coast of Florida in 2015.

Weeks after they were made public, Florida senator Marco Rubio requested and received the first of many closed-door briefings about UFOs flying in American airspace. In an exclusive interview, Rubio told us the Pentagon needs to get to the bottom of who is operating the mystery craft.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.