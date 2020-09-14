Oldest living WWII veteran celebrates 111th birthday

HOUSTON (CW39) – The country’s oldest living World War II veteran celebrated his 111th birthday on Sept. 12.

Lawrence Brooks has served in the predominantly African-American 91st Engineer Battalion. He was a private first class stationed in New Guinea and the Philippines during WWII.

During his birthday ceremony — including a car parade, Brooks smiled and waved at the crowd while wearing a New Orleans Saints facemask, telling the crowd, “God bless all of you. Every one of you.” He has also received nearly 10,000 birthday cards and packages from every state.

Let’s continue to wish Brooks a very special happy birthday!