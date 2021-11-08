Poll: Gov. Greg Abbott leads O’Rourke by 9 points in potential matchup

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new poll from the University of Texas at Austin showed that 46% of registered voters in Texas support re-electing governor Greg Abbott, while 37% said they back his Democrat challenger Robert Francis O’Rourke.
The poll gives Governor Abbott a lead of 9% points. O’Rourke is expected to challenge the Republican Governor next year, however, he has not made an official announcement yet.
Governor Abbott spoke at the Republican National Hispanic’s lunch, he touched on O’Rourke’s possible run, saying that he feels O’Rourke is the wrong person for the position.
“He is one of the architects of this socialistic vision, he is the one that wants to come and take your guns he’s the one who’s for open border policies, he’s the one who’s advancing every liberal socialistic ideology policy. He was advocating defunding the police.”Governor Greg Abbott
We reached out to O’Rourke to get his comments but he declined to speak with us.
