POLL: Houston to enforce masks with $250 fines; Texas deaths top 7,000

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

HOUSTON – After pleading for help from state and national officials, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is now instructing police to begin issuing $250 fines to anyone seen not wearing a mask citywide. The first time someone is seen not wearing a mask, they will be warned. If they don’t choose to comply, then they will be fined.

Last week Houston saw a rise in cases over 20%. He pleaded for help from the President and the Governor of Texas to reduce the spike of COVID-19 cases in Houston. Here’s a look at that video.

Texas as a whole has seen encouraging trends in hospitalizations and infection rates. However, Turner described August as a critical month as schools approach reopening and fall flu season lurks around the corner.

Mayor Turner said Monday he made the move in hopes that August will stamp out a grim summer resurgence of COVID-19 that is now responsible for at least 7,000 confirmed deaths in Texas.

