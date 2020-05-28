President Trump orders FBI, DOJ to investigate George Floyd’s death

Black Lives Matter protesters in Minneapolis, MN. after the death of Houstonian George Floyd

President Trump tweeted Wednesday on the alleged killing of George Floyd, promising that “justice will be served.”

Trump’s tweet read “At my request the FBI and DOJ are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd. I have asked for this investigation to expedited and appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement.  My heart goes out to George’s friends and family.  Justice will be served.”

What will the investigation into George Floyd’s death reveal?  How many of the officers involved do you think are at risk for jail time?

