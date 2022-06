HOUSTON (CW39) Pro-choice activists are reacting outside SCOTUS Friday morning. Here are a some photos taken after the decision.

UNITED STATES – JUNE 21: Pro-choice and pro-life activists shout each other down with megaphones outside of the U.S. Supreme Court as they wait for the court to hand down its decision on Dobbs v. Jackson to overturn Roe v. Wade on Tuesday morning, June 21, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 23: Anti-abortion activists (R) clash with abortion-rights activists (L) during a rally in front of the Supreme Court on June 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. The court announced a highly-anticipated ruling on gun rights from New York, but activists continue to wait on the potential overturning of Roe vs Wade. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 23: An anti-abortion activist, who declined to be identified, chants during a rally in front of the Supreme Court on June 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. The court announced a highly-anticipated ruling on gun rights from New York, but activists continue to wait on the potential overturning of Roe vs Wade. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 23: Abortion rights activists demonstrate in front of anti-abortion activists outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on June 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court announced a highly-anticipated ruling on gun rights from New York, but activists continue to wait on the potential overturning of Roe vs Wade. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 23: Abortion rights activists protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court Building on June 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court announced a highly-anticipated ruling on gun rights from New York, but activists continue to wait on the potential overturning of Roe vs Wade. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Anti-abortion activists are seen outside of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 15, 2022. – A draft opinion leaked in May would have the conservative majority on the nine-member court overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision allowing nationwide access to abortion. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 23: An abortion rights activist protests next to anti-abortion rights activists in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on June 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. Decisions are expected in nine more cases before the end of the Court’s current session, with some activists waiting on a highly-anticipated ruling on the potential overturning of Roe vs Wade. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 24: Abortion rights activists Carrie McDonald (L) and Soraya Bata react to the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling which overturns the landmark abortion Roe v. Wade case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 24: Abortion rights Carrie McDonald reacts to the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling which overturns the landmark abortion Roe v. Wade case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Anti-abortion activists are seen outside of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 15, 2022. – A draft opinion leaked in May would have the conservative majority on the nine-member court overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision allowing nationwide access to abortion. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Temporary security fencing surrounds the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2022. – The US Supreme Court is expected to release a decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in the coming weeks, which could potentially overturn Roe v Wade. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Temporary security fencing surrounds the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2022. – The US Supreme Court is expected to release a decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in the coming weeks, which could potentially overturn Roe v Wade. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)