MSNBC host Joe Scarborough is dismissing recent concerns among Democrats about President Biden’s reelectability in 2024.

“Excuse me while I yawn, while Democrats left and right — who, let’s just say it — Democrats who have kicked Joe Biden around for decades, who kicked him around when he was vice president … those same Democrats who said he was toast in 2020 after Iowa and New Hampshire, now they’re saying he’s toast again,” Scarborough said Monday on his morning program.

The former GOP congressman’s quip comes amid growing cries among some Democrats that Biden might not be the party’s strongest option as it looks to defeat former President Trump, the front-runner for the GOP nomination, in 2024.

Polling released last week showed Biden trailing Trump in a potential head-to-head match-up by 2 points and trailing former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, another Republican primary candidate, by 10 points.

Some usual Biden allies have also grown skeptical of a potential second term for the president in recent weeks. Former senior White House adviser David Axelrod said this week that Biden has a “50-50 shot” of winning in 2024.