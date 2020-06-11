Smithsonian collecting protest signs as artifacts

Chances are, if you made a protest sign, it’s now a collector’s item. That’s because curators for a multitude of museum institutions are now collecting these signs to preserve their place in history. Washington’s Smithsonian Institution, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the National Museum of American History, are collecting protest signs attached along a White House fence in order to preserve a slice of American history.
Curators collected the signs from the Lafayette Square fence, which are scheduled to be removed today anyway, and even talked with protesters so they can understand the stories behind the powerful signs supporting Black Lives Matter and the death of George Floyd.
The Smithsonian also announced “Race, Community and Our Shared Future” Initiative to keep the discussion moving.
Is 2020 the most historic-filled year you’ve lived in so far? Which protest signs that you’ve seen have been the most memorable?
