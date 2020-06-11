Smithsonian collecting protest signs as artifacts

Chances are, if you made a protest sign, it’s now a collector’s item. That’s because curators for a multitude of museum institutions are now collecting these signs to preserve their place in history. Washington’s Smithsonian Institution, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the National Museum of American History, are collecting protest signs attached along a White House fence in order to preserve a slice of American history.

TOPSHOT – People protesting the death of George Floyd hold up placards in a street near the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. – Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video.

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Curators collected the signs from the Lafayette Square fence, which are scheduled to be removed today anyway, and even talked with protesters so they can understand the stories behind the powerful signs supporting Black Lives Matter and the death of George Floyd.

The Smithsonian also announced “Race, Community and Our Shared Future” Initiative to keep the discussion moving.

Is 2020 the most historic-filled year you’ve lived in so far? Which protest signs that you’ve seen have been the most memorable?

