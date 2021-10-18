Statement by President George W. Bush on passing of Colin Powell

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Former Secretary of State Colin Powell has died due to complications from COVID-19, his family said in a statement shared on Facebook on Monday. He was 84. Statements from the public including former president George W. Bush are being recieved.
According to the family, Powell was fully vaccinated and was receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Medical Center.
“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the family wrote.
A new statement issued Monday morning by President George W. Bush on passing of Colin Powell:
DALLAS, TEXAS — “Laura and I are deeply saddened by the death of Colin Powell. He was a great public servant, starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam. Many Presidents relied on General Powell’s counsel and experience. He was National Security Adviser under President Reagan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under my father and President Clinton, and Secretary of State during my Administration. He was such a favorite of Presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom – twice. He was highly respected at home and abroad. And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend. Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man.”President George W. Bush
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Gabby Petito’s mother says she trusted Brian Laundrie to keep her daughter safe on trip“He just seemed like a nice guy,” Petito’s mother said.
- HPD officer Wilbanks who passed from COVID-19 is laid to restHPD escorted his body from the Peeveey Funeral home to Grace Church.
- Newsfeed Now: Family says Gen. Colin Powell dies from COVID-19; Nationwide turkey shortage impacts Thanksgiving mealsWeekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.
- Supply chain issues could stretch into 2022, Buttigieg warnsThe supply chain issues that are hindering the U.S. economy could likely stretch into 2022, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said.
- City asking for volunteers to help with H-E-B Thanksgiving ParadeHelp guide elaborate floats, colorful marching bands and more for the 72nd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade.