Survey: Pandemic Attitudes of Democrats vs. Republicans

It’s the highest single day the U.S. has seen in cases of coronavirus. Now a new survey by Nuwber.com reveals a bit about the attitudes of Americans on either side of the aisle. Attitudes about the pandemic, social distancing, fireworks, and about beach goers.

The survey divides the line between the attitudes of democrats and republicans in these cases. So where to Americans stand when it come to these topics the day before America once again celebrates its Independence? Here’s a look!

How people plan to spend the Fourth of July:

Democrats (13%) are 4 times more likely to attend a virtual gathering than Republicans (3%)

Republicans are slightly more likely to watch fireworks and have a family get-together than Democrats

Republicans (8%) are 4 times more likely to hit a lake or a beach than Democrats (2%)

5% of Republicans and 0% of Democrats indicated that they plan to attend a parade

Only 10% of Republicans and as many as 23% of Democrats do not plan to celebrate at all

Republicans are almost twice as likely to use patriotic elements like flags, streamers and balloons during the celebration than Democrats (63% vs. 35%)

CW39 VIDEO PAGE

How respondents plan to protect against the coronavirus:

Republicans (19%) are 6 times more likely to ignore coronavirus precautions than Democrats (3%)

Democrats are twice more likely to self-isolate than Republicans (62% vs. 31%)

Republicans choose hand sanitizers over face masks while Democrats have more trust in masks

95% of all respondents plan to take coronavirus precautions

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.