Texas Supreme Court Blocks Mail-In Voting Expansion During Pandemic

The Texas Supreme Court ruled unanimously Wednesday that fears over the Coronavirus doesn’t qualify someone to vote by mail. The court has nine Republican justices; one who said she tested positive for COVID-19.

Republican Texas AG Ken Paxton, happy with the ruling, said in a statement:

“In-person voting is the surest way to maintain the integrity of our elections, prevent voter fraud and guarantee that every voter is who they claim to be.” Republican TX AG Ken Paxton

Do you think that Democrats will see a different ruling in Federal Court? Should voters be allowed to cast their ballots by mail-in while there is still uncertainty surrounding Coronavirus?

