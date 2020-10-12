There Are Over 1,200 People Running For President

HOUSTON (CW39) The 2020 presidential election is not just a two-person race. In fact, there are more than 1,200 people running for president besides Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

The list includes third-party hopefuls like the Green Party’s Howie Hawkins and the Libertarian Party’s Jo Jorgensen.

But there are also lesser-known candidates like former Mighty Ducks child actor Brock Pierce. Or Jade Simmons, described by the BBC as “A former beauty queen, professional concert pianist, motivational speaker, rapper, mother, and ordained pastor”.

And of course, there’s also Kanye West, who so far has spent more than $5.9 million on his campaign.

Have you ever voted third-party? Are these presidential campaigns mostly symbolic, or do these people really think they have a chance?