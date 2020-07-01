TMA strongly advises GOP to delay Houston July convention; Mayor agrees

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Charlotte, N.C. in March. Trump’s re-election campaign is planning a large indoor rally next week raising concern among health experts about how it might spread the coronavirus. Oklahoma health authorities say anyone who attends a large public event should get tested for COVID-19 shortly after. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

UPDATE 7/1/2020 4pm – The Mayor responded to this issue saying “I strongly believe it should not take place. I believe it should be virtual. Also, why should I police their convention?

If I do it, here’s this democratic mayor shutting down the Texas republican convention. If it were the democratic convention, it would not be proceeding. I choose not to be used in this situation. Houston’s Mayor Turner

7/1/2020 2pm — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas’ largest medical organization is urging the Texas GOP to reconsider plans hold its July convention in Houston as coronavirus caseloads continue surging.

Texas GOP leaders have been firm that the three-day convention, which typically draws thousands of attendees, will go forward. They also say face coverings won’t be mandated even as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urges the public to wear them.

(Now is) just not the time to bring thousands of the party faithful from around the state” to an indoor meeting. Dr. Diana Fite, President of the Texas Medical Association

