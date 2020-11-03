TOP 3: Congressional races to watch

Voters wait in line to cast their early ballots at Miami Beach City Hall in Miami Beach, Florida on October 20, 2020. – With two weeks to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden adopted radically different strategies to secure votes — the Republican incumbent ramped up his appearances and the Democratic challenger opted to hunker down at home. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) If you’ve turned on the TV recently, then you have bombarded with political advertisements. CW39 Houston is tracking the most “talked about” races in the area.

CD 7 flipped from red to blue in 2018 and republicans have been working hard to turn the seat back in the GOP’s favor. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher (D) has raised $5.8 million, spent $4.9 million, and has around $911,000 in cash on hand. The challenger Wesley Hunt (R) has raised $6.4 million, spent $5.9 million, and has around $530,000 in cash on hand.

CD 22 is an open seat, because Representative Pete Olson (R) is retiring. Democrats are trying to flip the seat, while republicans are trying to hang on to it. Sri Preston Kulkarni (D) and Troy Nehls (R) have spent a lot of money trying to get their message across to constituents on the airwaves. The Center for Responsive Politics and Federal Election Commission filings is reporting Kulkarni has raised $4.9 million, spent $4.3 million, and has around $712,000 in cash on hand. Nehls has raised $1.5 million, spent $1.3 million, and has around $164,000 in cash on hand.

CD 2 is currently held by first time Representative Dan Crenshaw (R). Sima Ladjevardian (D) is giving Crenshaw a run for his money and this race is also being closely watched by both parties. This race has also been very expensive. Crenshaw has been called an upcoming star in the republican party, but nonetheless democrats are hopeful to make some headway. According to the Center for Responsive Politics and Federal Election Commission filings, Crenshaw brought in $16.2 million, spent $12.7 million, and has $3.5 million in cash on hand. Ladjevardian has raised $3.3 million, spent $3.2 million, and has about $132,000 in cash on hand.

