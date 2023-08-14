Attorneys for Donald Trump on Monday criticized the Georgia Fulton County District Attorney’s Office over a report that a document listing criminal charges against the former president was briefly posted earlier in the day, then abruptly taken down, arguing that it reflects flaws in the investigation into Trump’s attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

“The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has once again shown that they have no respect for the integrity of the grand jury process,” attorneys Drew Findling and Jennifer Little said in a statement issued by the Trump campaign.

“This was not a simple administrative mistake,” the attorneys added. “A proposed indictment should only be in the hands of the District Attorney’s Office, yet it somehow made its way to the clerk’s office and was assigned a case number and a judge before the grand jury even deliberated. This is emblematic of the pervasive and glaring constitutional violations which have plagued this case from its very inception.”

The statement is the latest instance of Trump and his allies questioning the credibility of the case against the former president.

Reuters reported earlier Monday on a legal filing against Trump posted to the court docket. But the news outlet later clarified that the court’s website had briefly posted a document Monday listing several criminal charges against Trump “before taking the document down without explanation.”

A spokesperson for the Fulton County clerk issued a statement late Monday afternoon referencing a “fictitious document” circulating on social media, but they offered no further explanation about the document that was posted.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) is investigating Trump and his allies over their efforts to overturn the state’s election results in 2020 by pressuring state officials and putting together a group of alternate electors to go against the state’s certified results.

A grand jury met Monday and was expected to hear evidence in the case.

Two witnesses who were expected to appear before the grand jury Tuesday were spotted Monday, a sign that the process is moving more quickly than expected and an indictment could be imminent.

Trump spent much of Monday morning lashing out at Willis on social media over the Georgia investigation.