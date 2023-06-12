WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Former President Trump has been indicted on 37 felony counts related to the classified documents investigation and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, former president and leading Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addressed the 37 felony charges he’s facing — arguing that the case against him is a political one.

“They’ve launched witch hunt after witch hunt,” Trump said. “They want to do anything they can to thwart the will of the American people. It’s called ‘election interference.’”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, another Republican White House hopeful, also questioned the charges against Trump, asking why other politicians like Hillary Clinton didn’t face charges for having classified documents.

“Is there a different standard for a Democrat secretary of state versus a former Republican president? I think there needs to be one standard of justice in this country,” Gov. DeSantis said.

The special counsel leading the case against Trump says the Justice Department is applying the laws fairly.

“We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone,” Special Counsel Jack Smith said.

The charges against Trump aren’t due to possession of the classified documents. Instead, Trump was charged for refusing to return the files.

“Our laws that protect national defense information are critical for the safety and security of the United States and they must be enforced,” Smith added.

Authorities say some of the classified information Trump was in possession of includes nuclear secrets and photos show many the documents were stored in bathrooms, ballrooms and other unsecure locations.

Authorities also say Trump shared the documents and classified military information with people who don’t have security clearances.

Trump is scheduled to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday.