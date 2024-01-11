WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – At an event in Charlotte today, Vice President Kamala Harris announced $285 million in funding to help schools across the country hire and train mental health counselors.

“The number one killer of our children in America is gun violence,” Harris stated. “Not car accidents, not some form of cancer.”

The funding will come from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act passed in 2022.

Harris thanked a group of students, educators, counselors, parents, gun safety advocates, and local and state leaders in the discussion about gun violence prevention.

“The work that you all are doing as a community of leaders is so critically important, and a real example of what we can do as a country when we do truly see our children,” Harris noted.

In September 2023, President Biden established the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which is being overseen by Vice President Harris.