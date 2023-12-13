AUSTIN (KXAN) — The primary campaign season for the 2024 presidential election is well underway.

Incumbent Democrat Joe Biden is seeking a second term in the White House, having announced his reelection campaign on April 25, 2023. He faces two challengers from within his own party.

On the Republican side, 13 major candidates launched campaigns, including former president Donald Trump. If he secures the nomination, the 2024 election could be a rematch from 2020, between Trump and Biden.

Other notable candidates include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

The chart below shows when each candidate announced their campaign.

Here’s a look at the list of major candidates who have declared for the two main parties, in alphabetical order:

As of Dec. 4, 2023, there are six major Republican candidates still in the race, along with three Democrats. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who had been running as a Democrat, announced Oct. 9 that he would instead run as an independent.

Key dates in the 2024 campaign

Aug. 23, 2023: First Republican debate (Fox News | Milwaukee, Wisconsin)

First Republican debate (Fox News | Milwaukee, Wisconsin) Aug. 29, 2023: Republican Francis Suarez suspends his campaign

Republican Francis Suarez suspends his campaign Sept. 27, 2023: Second Republican debate (Fox Business | Simi Valley, California)

Second Republican debate (Fox Business | Simi Valley, California) Oct. 9, 2023: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces he will now run as an independent rather than a Democrat; Republican Will Hurd suspends his campaign and endorses Nikki Haley

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces he will now run as an independent rather than a Democrat; Republican Will Hurd suspends his campaign and endorses Nikki Haley Oct. 20, 2023: Republican Perry Johnson suspends his campaign

Republican Perry Johnson suspends his campaign Oct. 26, 2023: Republican Larry Elder suspends his campaign and endorses Donald Trump

Republican Larry Elder suspends his campaign and endorses Donald Trump Nov. 8, 2023: Third Republican debate (NBC News | Miami, Florida)

Third Republican debate (NBC News | Miami, Florida) Nov. 12, 2023: Republican Tim Scott suspends his campaign

Republican Tim Scott suspends his campaign Dec. 4, 2023: Republican Doug Burgum suspends his campaign

Republican Doug Burgum suspends his campaign Dec. 6, 2023: Fourth Republican debate (NewsNation | Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Fourth Republican debate (NewsNation | Tuscaloosa, Alabama) Jan. 10, 2024: Fifth Republican debate (CNN | Des Moines, Iowa)

Fifth Republican debate (CNN | Des Moines, Iowa) Jan. 15, 2024: Iowa caucus (Republican only)

Iowa caucus (Republican only) Jan. 18, 2024: Sixth Republican debate (ABC News | Goffstown, New Hampshire)

Sixth Republican debate (ABC News | Goffstown, New Hampshire) Jan. 21, 2024: Seventh Republican debate (CNN | Goffstown, New Hampshire)

Seventh Republican debate (CNN | Goffstown, New Hampshire) Jan. 23, 2024: New Hampshire primary

New Hampshire primary Feb. 3, 2024: South Carolina primary (Democratic only)

South Carolina primary (Democratic only) Feb. 6, 2024: Nevada primary (Democratic only)

Nevada primary (Democratic only) Feb. 8, 2024: Nevada caucus (Republican only), Virgin Islands caucus (Republican only)

Nevada caucus (Republican only), Virgin Islands caucus (Republican only) Feb. 24, 2024: South Carolina primary (Republican only)

South Carolina primary (Republican only) Feb. 27, 2024: Michigan primary

Michigan primary March 2, 2024: Idaho caucus (Republican only), Missouri caucus (Republican only)

Idaho caucus (Republican only), Missouri caucus (Republican only) March 3, 2024: District of Columbia primary (Republican only)

District of Columbia primary (Republican only) March 4, 2024: North Dakota caucus (Republican only)

North Dakota caucus (Republican only) March 5, 2024: Super Tuesday: Alabama primary, Alaska caucus (Republican only), American Samoa caucus, Arkansas primary, California primary, Colorado primary, Iowa caucus (Democratic only), Maine primary, Massachusetts primary, Minnesota primary, North Carolina primary, Oklahoma primary, Tennessee primary, Texas primary, Utah caucus (Republican only), Utah primary (Democratic only), Vermont primary, Virginia primary

Super Tuesday: Alabama primary, Alaska caucus (Republican only), American Samoa caucus, Arkansas primary, California primary, Colorado primary, Iowa caucus (Democratic only), Maine primary, Massachusetts primary, Minnesota primary, North Carolina primary, Oklahoma primary, Tennessee primary, Texas primary, Utah caucus (Republican only), Utah primary (Democratic only), Vermont primary, Virginia primary March 12, 2024: Democrats Abroad primary (Democratic only), Georgia primary, Hawaii caucus (Republican only), Mississippi primary, Northern Mariana primary (Democratic only), Washington primary

Democrats Abroad primary (Democratic only), Georgia primary, Hawaii caucus (Republican only), Mississippi primary, Northern Mariana primary (Democratic only), Washington primary March 15, 2024: Northern Mariana caucus (Republican only)

Northern Mariana caucus (Republican only) March 16, 2024: Guam caucus (Republican only)

Guam caucus (Republican only) March 19, 2024: Arizona primary, Florida primary, Illinois primary, Kansas primary, Ohio primary

Arizona primary, Florida primary, Illinois primary, Kansas primary, Ohio primary March 23, 2024: Louisiana primary, Missouri primary (Democratic only)

Louisiana primary, Missouri primary (Democratic only) April 2, 2024: Connecticut primary, Delaware primary, New York primary, Rhode Island primary, Wisconsin primary

Connecticut primary, Delaware primary, New York primary, Rhode Island primary, Wisconsin primary April 6, 2024: Alaska primary (Democratic only), Hawaii primary (Democratic only), North Dakota primary (Democratic only)

Alaska primary (Democratic only), Hawaii primary (Democratic only), North Dakota primary (Democratic only) April 13, 2024: Wyoming caucus (Democratic only)

Wyoming caucus (Democratic only) April 20, 2024: Wyoming caucus (Republican only)

Wyoming caucus (Republican only) April 21, 2024: Puerto Rico primary (Republican only)

Puerto Rico primary (Republican only) April 23, 2024: Pennsylvania primary

Pennsylvania primary April 28, 2024: Puerto Rico primary (Democratic only)

Puerto Rico primary (Democratic only) May 7, 2024: Indiana primary

Indiana primary May 14, 2024: Maryland primary, Nebraska primary, West Virginia primary

Maryland primary, Nebraska primary, West Virginia primary May 21, 2024: Kentucky primary, Oregon primary

Kentucky primary, Oregon primary May 25, 2024: Idaho caucus (Democratic only)

Idaho caucus (Democratic only) June 4, 2024: District of Columbia primary (Democratic only), Montana primary, New Jersey primary, New Mexico primary, South Dakota primary

District of Columbia primary (Democratic only), Montana primary, New Jersey primary, New Mexico primary, South Dakota primary June 8, 2024: Guam caucus (Democratic only), Virgin Islands caucus (Democratic only)

Guam caucus (Democratic only), Virgin Islands caucus (Democratic only) July 15-18, 2024: Republican National Convention (Milwaukee, Wisconsin)

Republican National Convention (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) Aug. 19-22, 2024: Democratic National Convention (Chicago, Illinois)

Democratic National Convention (Chicago, Illinois) Sept. 16, 2024: First general election debate (TBD | San Marcos, Texas)

First general election debate (TBD | San Marcos, Texas) Sept. 25, 2024: Vice presidential debate (TBD | Easton, Pennsylvania)

Vice presidential debate (TBD | Easton, Pennsylvania) Oct. 1, 2024: Second general election debate (TBD | Petersburg, Virginia)

Second general election debate (TBD | Petersburg, Virginia) Oct. 9, 2024: Third general election debate (TBD | Salt Lake City, Utah)

Third general election debate (TBD | Salt Lake City, Utah) Nov. 5, 2024: Election Day

Election Day Jan. 20, 2025: Inauguration Day