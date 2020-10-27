YMCA Of Greater Houston hosts ‘Five Days Of Action’ to protect children from sexual abuse

HOUSTON (CW39) — YMCA of Greater Houston is hosting an initiative called Five Days of Action, Oct. 26-30, to raise awareness and inspire adults to take action in protecting children from sexual abuse. Approximately 3 million cases of child abuse are reported each year in the United States. The Five Days of Action will help provide relevant, helpful resources for adults to navigate this time and continue to protect kids from sexual abuse.

“Throughout the year, our Houston-area YMCAs are holding “awareness-building initiatives,” providing adult training for community members, and building partnerships with subject matter experts, other youth-serving organizations, and advocacy groups. These undertakings are core to our local efforts,” states Stephen Ives, President and CEO, YMCA of Greater Houston. “It’s proven adults play a key role in preventing and creating safer environments for children who have fallen, or are at risk to fall as a victim to sexual abuse. Together as a community, we can bring awareness to this dire issue and stop the vicious, destructive cycle.”

The YMCA is also offering a free, 30-minute online training course, Protecting Children During a Crisis, with Darkness to Light® to help adults navigate through the unusual circumstances they might face during times of crisis.