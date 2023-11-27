HOUSTON (KIAH) – She fights for the dozens of small businesses in her community, a warrior for voiceless children, and the answer to prayers for those impacted by natural disasters at home and abroad. She is known as the “Unrelenting champion for business and community” and our 2023 Remarkable Women Houston finalist.
Gina Spagnola recounts what it has been like to be a Remarkable Woman winner as she encourages everyone to nominate a special woman in their community.
